It's impossible to predict what will go viral on social media. That means that sometimes a surprising video or meme will take over your feed in the blink of an eye. For instance, right now the funniest video on TikTok is a 10-second clip of a woman yelping after accidentally leaning into the corner of her bed frame. All she was trying to do was show off her outfit of the day, but her failed attempt has since amassed more than 12.7 million views and nearly 2 million likes.

