Of bees and trees: It's Earth Day and its inhabitants are celebrating

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO