Sixers provide injury update for Joel Embiid ahead of Game 4 vs. Raptors

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to go for the sweep on Saturday in Game 4 with the Toronto Raptors in the first round, there are some thoughts around star big man Joel Embiid. The big fella revealed that he hurt his wrist in Wednesday’s Game 3 win.

As the team got back to work at practice on Friday, the MVP candidate was wearing what looked to be a brace on his hand. As the Sixers got back to work, coach Doc Rivers discussed the injury.

“He’s good,” he said. “Yeah.”

As far as what Embiid was able to do in practice, Rivers said he was able to participate fully.

“We did a lot of stuff,” said Rivers. “We just don’t want anybody hit his arm and all that so he was fine.”

Embiid is having a terrific series for Philadelphia, but the Sixers don’t want the wrist injury to be a factor later in the playoffs. That is why closing out the series in four games is very important.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
