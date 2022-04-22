ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttler hits 3rd century in Rajasthan’s ill-tempered IPL win

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Jos Buttler’s third century in the Indian Premier League was overshadowed by a controversial last over that marred Rajasthan Royals’ 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Buttler hit 116 off 65 balls in Rajasthan’s imposing total of 222-2.

Delhi was limited to 207-8 in a dramatic finish.

Rajasthan fast bowler Prasidh Krishna stood out in a game dominated by batters and grabbed 3-22 before Rovman Powell raised Delhi hopes in the last over with 36 runs needed.

Powell slammed Obed McCoy for three successive sixes with the third one flying over midwicket off a hip-high delivery.

However, on-field umpire Nitin Menon didn’t think it was a waist-high no ball which left Delhi furious. One of Delhi’s coaching staff even ran onto the field and argued with the umpires as the game was delayed for at least two, three minutes by a heated argument.

When play finally resumed, McCoy conceded just two runs on the next two deliveries before dismissing Powell off the last delivery.

The victory lifted Rajasthan on top of the standings on a superior net run-rate to Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I thought the no ball could have been precious for us,” Delhi captain Rishabh Pant said. “I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it’s not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can’t do much about it.”

When asked whether it was right for a Delhi coaching staff member to challenge the umpire’s decision on the field, Pant said: “It wasn’t right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can’t do much about it.”

Pant believed if that third McCoy delivery was declared a no ball, his team could have changed the result of the game.

“I thought we could have done pretty well from there,” he said. “It hurts more when you go so close, especially in a match when the other team has scored 220 runs. … I can only tell them to have their chin up.”

Rajasthan raised this IPL’s highest total thanks to a brilliant 155-run opening stand between Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 54. Skipper Sanju Samson added an unbeaten 46 off just 19 balls.

Buttler’s exhilarating knock featured nine sixes and nine boundaries, and ended in the penultimate over when the Englishman was caught by David Warner at long on off Mustafizur Rahman.

___

