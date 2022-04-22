ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Beauties! All the Times the Kardashian Kids Wore Makeup Over the Years

Like mother, like daughter. The Kardashian-Jenner children, like their famous parents , have been known to show off their makeup skills over the years in the most adorable way possible.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared that her eldest child, North , has some serious talent when it comes to makeup, posting a photo on Instagram of North sporting a bold makeup creation.

"My creative baby! North was testing out some makeup looks she thinks I should do for some shoots," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in her caption.

In the photo, North had a bright pink stripe across the center of her face and a faux scar on her cheek made from “special effects makeup.”

"She also was testing out special effects makeup tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar,” Kim added in her caption. “I love seeing the looks she creates!"

North has dabbled in makeup a few times before and is already defining her own personal style, even at her young age. She wore neon orange eyeliner to a taping of Saturday Night Live in October 2018 and after that she donned red lipstick in the 2018 family Christmas photos , both of which her mom received backlash for.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” the Skims founder revealed in a conversation with E! News in 2019. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” Kim added.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian whose kids have found their way into makeup. Kourtney Kardashian previously shared in a video for Vogue that her daughter, Penelope , also loves playing with beauty products , much like her mom.

“My daughter loves makeup,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. “She has a little vanity in her room that my mom [Kris Jenner] gave her for Christmas.”

“I let her play, and I try to keep her makeup as clean as possible,” Kourtney added, who has long promoted organic beauty products through her wellness platform Poosh.

Scroll through the photos below to see all of the times the Kardashian-Jenner children got their glam on.

