Everything Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick and Fiance Travis Barker Have Said About Each Other

 4 days ago

Kourtney’s men! Both Scott Disick and Travis Barker have remained relatively quiet about their thoughts on each other. However, the few public comments they have made about each other proves that there may be bad blood between Kourtney Kardashian ’s ex and fiancé.

Kourtney, 43, and Scott, 38, dated on and off for nearly a decade before they officially called off their relationship in 2015. The exes have remained in each other’s lives as they coparent their kids, Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 7.

Scott previously gave insight into his relationship with Kourtney during a 2019 interview with Us Weekly . “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he told the outlet. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Two months later, Kourtney took to Instagram to admit she was “so proud” of how they handle coparenting. ”I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” the E! alum wrote alongside a selfie with Scott.

Years after their split, Kourtney moved on with Travis and began a whirlwind romance. After confirming their relationship in February 2021, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October of that year. The pair are now in the process of trying to have kids together.

While Kourtney seems happier than ever, her dynamic with Scott has changed amid her new relationship. Speaking of Kourtney’s hopes to become pregnant, a source recently told Life & Style that Scott “may not be happy about it , but he’s finally resigned to the fact that there’s no denying Kourtney’s happiness.”

Meanwhile, Scott has also admitted to having regrets about his relationship with Kourtney. In the first episode of The Kardashians , the TV personality said he " felt guilty ” about some of the ways he treated the mother of three in the past.

In one scene, the Flip it Like Disick star mentioned that he “did so much wrong” to the Poosh founder over the years, but insisted he would make it up to her now. “Kourtney has all [the] right to despise me and the way I treated her because it was horrible,” he said.

While Scott has been remorseful for the way he’s treated Kourtney, he hasn’t been as kind to Travis.

Keep scrolling to see what Kourtney’s ex and fiancé have said about each other in the past.

