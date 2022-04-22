ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Irvine man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 2 men in their Anaheim apartment

By Jessica De Nova
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old Irvine man was charged Friday with special-circumstances murder in the fatal stabbing attacks on a co-worker and that man's roommate.

Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple vehicles and lying in wait. He also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Fahim would face at least life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted at trial. The special-circumstances allegation makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Fahim is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Griffin Robert Cuomo and 23-year-old Jonathan Andrew Bahm, both of Anaheim, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Police were called at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding an assault in progress in an apartment in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue, Carringer said.

Officers found the bodies of the two victims as well as Fahim, who sustained a minor injury, Carringer said. Fahim was taken to an area hospital, treated for the wound and then questioned by detectives, who ultimately bookedhim on suspicion of murder.

Two men were found dead and another was found with minor injuries inside an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police recovered the suspected murder weapon, Carringer said. Fahim and Cuomo worked in finance in an office in Irvine, Carringer said. Police did not comment on a potential motive.

Fahim did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 6 in North Justice Center in Fullerton.

Fahim's attorney, Ed Welbourn, declined comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
KTLA

Arrest made after 2 men found dead at Anaheim apartment complex

An arrest has been made after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning. Authorities said a third man who was taken to the hospital after he was found at the bloody scene was responsible for the killings. Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Sgt
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Woman found shot to death, man wounded in parking lot of South LA Jack In The Box restaurant

A woman was killed and a man wounded after they were found shot several times in a fast food parking lot in South Los Angeles.The shooting scene was found Monday at about 3:20 p.m. at a Jack In The Box parking lot in the area of Florence and Western Avenues. Both had been found with multiple gun shot wounds, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.She has not been identified.The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had been in a white Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, and it's unclear what their relationship was.Suspect information and a possible motive have not been released.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man gets life without parole for 2019 gang murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield gang member was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 shooting that killed one man and injured another. Israel Chuca, 22, was found guilty in February of murder and attempted murder. He was on probation at the time of the shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy