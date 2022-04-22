ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Fisherman Makes Surprising Discovery In Local Lake

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A fisherman in Texas was looking to catch some fish, but found something much larger, reported Concho Valley Homepage . While fishing on the west side of Lake Jacksonville dam, the fisherman saw something surprising on his Garmin Livescope Camera.

Instead of seeing a school of fish , he saw a pickup truck .

He sent the video of the truck to his friend Jon Hargett . Hargett is a member of a dive team. Hargett said, "It was just an interest day on Lake Jacksonville."

A dive team investigated on Thursday morning and found a 1999 black Ford F-150 20 feet down in the lake. A towing and hauling company helped to pull the truck out of the lake. The submerged pickup truck was last registered in Rusk, Texas.

The owner of the truck was found, and investigators learned that the truck had been stolen in 2014.

Hargett said, "It was interesting to at least see the truck come out of the water, and [I was] relieved to find out there was no souls in the cab, so to speak. There was no one involved in that accident."

Comments / 0

