ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Law Enforcement Continues Investigation Into Skeletal Remains Found In Todd County

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office joins law enforcement in investigating human bones found in a wooded area off of Big Pond Road in Todd County Wednesday morning. Kentucky State Police...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KBTX.com

Human remains found in Leon County

Leon County, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County’s Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found in the Flynn area. Officials say this is a result of the continued investigation into the missing person case of Matthew Halley. Halley was first reported missing in July of 2021, and authorities...
LEON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Todd County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Remains#Cause Of Death#Law Enforcement Agencies#Kentucky State Police
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Body found in car at Midtown McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police say a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a Midtown McDonald’s Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s near Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police are treating this incident as a death investigation. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

At least 2 injured in multiple shootings in Springfield

Expect another beautiful, summery day across the Midstate today. Melanie Layden tells us when it may cool down in the First Alert forecast. Two people were reported shot after a report of multiple shootings in Springfield last night. Man shot at Clarksville hotel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A teen...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy