ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Events of the Week: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Offer’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XuNE_0fHTOmYY00

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Euphoria , The Offer , The Northman , Under the Banner of Heaven , Barry and Russian Doll .

The Northman Los Angeles premiere

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Eggers debuted his viking action film alongside stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem DaFoe and Anya-Taylor Joy with a Monday night premiere at Hollywood Boulevard’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Gaslit premiere

The Starz Watergate scandal series premiered in New York on Monday in A-list fashion, with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and showrunner Robbie Pickering taking over the Met.

Barry season three premiere

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, D’Arcy Carden and Sarah Goldberg walked the Los Angeles carpet in celebration of Barry ‘s upcoming season three on Monday.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent L.A. special screening

After previous stops at SXSW and in NYC, Nicolas Cage continued to tour his latest film on Monday, with a screening at L.A.’s DGA Theatre alongside costars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz.

American Idol 20th anniversary celebration

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan feted the competition show’s 20th season with a party at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mayans M.C. season four premiere

The FX show capped off a busy Monday in L.A., premiering season four at Goya Studios with JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas.

Russian Doll season two premiere

Natasha Lyonne unveiled the second season of her Netflix hit Russian Doll at NYC’s The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, alongside costars Chloe Sevigny, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett, fellow producer Amy Poehler and supporters Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei and Janicza Bravo.

The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere

Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Kate Mulgrew, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye and EPs Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Aaron Baiers walked the carpet for the Showtime drama series premiere in NYC on Tuesday.

Euphoria FYC event

HBO hosted an Emmy FYC event for their hit drama on Wednesday at the Academy Museum, with stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Colman Domingo and Eric Dane joining showrunner Sam Levinson walking the carpet and taking part in a post-screening panel.

Under the Banner of Heaven premiere

After becoming an awards season staple, Andrew Garfield was back on the carpet Wednesday night for the premiere of true crime limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, in which he stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington. Creator Dustin Lance Black and EP Ron Howard were also on hand.

The Offer premiere

The Offer , Paramount+’s limited series look at the making of The Godfather , premiered on Wednesday at Paramount Studios with stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Patrick Gallo, Dan Fogler, Justin Chambers, Josh Zuckerman, Meredith Garretson, Nora Arnezeder, Stephanie Koenig, Anthony Ippolito, Lou Ferrigno, Frank John Hughes and Michael Gandolfini.

Undone season two event

Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg celebrated the second season of their Amazon series with stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie and director Hisko Hulsing at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday.

Ozark: The Final Episodes world premiere

Netflix invited the Byrdes to New York to unveil the final installment of season four as the Emmy winning series comes to a close. Joining Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, principal cast Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner were special guests Laverne Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Ralph Macchio, Nathan Fillion, Nico Tortorella, Johannes Huebl, Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones, Nick Stahl, Tara Westwood, Eric Rutherford, Duncan Sheik, and Ebro Darden among others. Ozark insiders Peter Friedlander, Elise Henderson, Chris Mundy, Patrick Markey, Nelson Bonilla, Felix Solis, and Jessica Frances Duke also made the rounds. The episodes hit the streamer April 29.

LA Family Housing Awards

After two years of virtual galas, the org returned to host an in-person event in Los Angeles to raise awareness and funds to help end homelessness in L.A. County. Honorees included Frances, Steve, Lucie and Liliana Berman and the program featured performances by Ben Platt and Ellie Goulding. It was hosted by Jacques Slade with guests including Lana Del Rey, Chrishell Stause, Iris Apatow, Perrey Reeves, Kayla Ewell and Sugar Ray Leonard.

TCM Classic Film Festival opening night

Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre rolled out the red carpet Thursday night to kick off the 2022 edition of the film festival. In doing so, they welcomed Steven Spielberg and his E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial collaborators to take a spin in the spotlight as they presented a special restored version of his beloved 1982 classic to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Ahead of the screening, Spielberg sat down with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a 27-minute chat that covered his early career, how a moment on the Close Encounters of the Third Kind set sparked the idea for E.T. and how his experience filming the Melissa Mathison-penned project led to him wanting to become a father.

Baby2Baby Mother’s Day distribution presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell

Baby2Baby hosted hundreds of mothers and children living in poverty at an early Mother’s Day distribution event in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan distributed items and gifts as she was joined by fellow stars Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Desi. The event was presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell who helped make the day possible. “The mothers we serve have been struggling more than ever to get formula for their babies because we’re in the middle of a national formula shortage due to supply chain issues and recent recalls that have been particularly devastating for low-income families,” said Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “This event could not come at a more perfect time so we can celebrate hardworking moms and be able to give them what they really want–the essentials they need to keep their children healthy.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Why This 12-Year-Old Actor Kept Role as Young Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’ a Secret From Classmates

Following the March release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, some of Oscar Novak’s friends cornered him at school with a pressing question: Was that you on the big-screen? The 12-year-old admitted that, yes, it was him starring as a young Bruce Wayne in the Warner Bros. film, a confirmation that also revealed an occupation he’d kept to himself. “They had no clue that I was in The Batman or even an actor,” Novak told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, host of The Northman premiere. “Then I had to go through the whole thing of explaining...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Sonic 2’ Bury ‘Fantastic Beasts’ at Weekend Box Office

In more good news for the family box office, DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s The Bad Guys easily won the weekend with an estimated $24 million, more than enough to topple Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, according to Comscore. Bad Guys, an action-comedy about a wickedly smart group of crooked animals, has already earned $63 million overseas for an early worldwide haul of $87 million (it opened in select markets ahead of its domestic bow). The pic received an A CinemaScore.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Composer on Crafting a "Multi-Genre Score of Nick Cage"Events of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Decider.com

‘Gaslit’ on STARZ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in the Julia Roberts Drama?

One of the biggest political scandals in American History is getting the prestige TV treatment thanks to Showtime. This week marks the premiere of Gaslit, creator Robbie Pickering and executive producer Sam Esmail’s take on the Watergate scandal. In June of 1972, a group broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Little by little it would eventually be revealed that the group that orchestrated this break in was connected to President Nixon’s administration. This cover up became so big and toxic that it led to Nixon’s resignation. Wondering when you can find premium cable version of this case? We have you...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Nicole Kidman: From To Die For to The Northman

Is Nicole Kidman the bravest actress of her generation? Arguably, yes. That might sound a bit hyperbolic, considering some of her contemporaries include mighty actresses like Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, and Olivia Colman. However, there’s something about Kidman that makes her unique among the best of the best. No actress can quite do what she does, including starring in costume pictures, superhero films, bizarre indie movies, highly stylized television dramas, and even an oddly beloved ad for AMC Theaters.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Kayla Ewell
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Zendaya
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Ebro Darden
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Sugar Ray Leonard
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Lana Del Rey
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Doll#The Northman Los Angeles#Weekend Box Office#Gaslit
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago Med Bosses Share Why They Brought Back Hannah and Preview Will's Reaction to Her Return

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties. As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn’t be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department’s OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Says He’s Secured $46.5B for Twitter Takeover Bid, Weighs Tender Offer

For Elon Musk’s takeover effort of Twitter, it’s “Funding Secured.” The billionaire said in a new securities filing Thursday that he had secured the $43 billion or so he would need to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share, and that he is weighing a tender offer to acquire the company for that price.More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Cold Open Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Offer to Buy TwitterTwitter to Fight Elon Musk's Hostile Takeover, Adopts "Poison Pill" DefenseElon Musk Explains Why He Wants to Buy Twitter, Says He Wants to "Open Source the Algorithm" If Musk follows through with the tender offer,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy