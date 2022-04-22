Events of the Week: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Offer’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Euphoria , The Offer , The Northman , Under the Banner of Heaven , Barry and Russian Doll .

The Northman Los Angeles premiere

Robert Eggers debuted his viking action film alongside stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem DaFoe and Anya-Taylor Joy with a Monday night premiere at Hollywood Boulevard’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Gaslit premiere

The Starz Watergate scandal series premiered in New York on Monday in A-list fashion, with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and showrunner Robbie Pickering taking over the Met.

Barry season three premiere

Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, D’Arcy Carden and Sarah Goldberg walked the Los Angeles carpet in celebration of Barry ‘s upcoming season three on Monday.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent L.A. special screening

After previous stops at SXSW and in NYC, Nicolas Cage continued to tour his latest film on Monday, with a screening at L.A.’s DGA Theatre alongside costars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz.

American Idol 20th anniversary celebration

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan feted the competition show’s 20th season with a party at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles on Monday.

Mayans M.C. season four premiere

The FX show capped off a busy Monday in L.A., premiering season four at Goya Studios with JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas.

Russian Doll season two premiere

Natasha Lyonne unveiled the second season of her Netflix hit Russian Doll at NYC’s The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday, alongside costars Chloe Sevigny, Greta Lee and Charlie Barnett, fellow producer Amy Poehler and supporters Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei and Janicza Bravo.

The Man Who Fell To Earth premiere

Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Kate Mulgrew, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye and EPs Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Aaron Baiers walked the carpet for the Showtime drama series premiere in NYC on Tuesday.

Euphoria FYC event

HBO hosted an Emmy FYC event for their hit drama on Wednesday at the Academy Museum, with stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Colman Domingo and Eric Dane joining showrunner Sam Levinson walking the carpet and taking part in a post-screening panel.

Under the Banner of Heaven premiere

After becoming an awards season staple, Andrew Garfield was back on the carpet Wednesday night for the premiere of true crime limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, in which he stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington. Creator Dustin Lance Black and EP Ron Howard were also on hand.

The Offer premiere

The Offer , Paramount+’s limited series look at the making of The Godfather , premiered on Wednesday at Paramount Studios with stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Burn Gorman, Patrick Gallo, Dan Fogler, Justin Chambers, Josh Zuckerman, Meredith Garretson, Nora Arnezeder, Stephanie Koenig, Anthony Ippolito, Lou Ferrigno, Frank John Hughes and Michael Gandolfini.

Undone season two event

Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg celebrated the second season of their Amazon series with stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie and director Hisko Hulsing at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday.

Ozark: The Final Episodes world premiere

Netflix invited the Byrdes to New York to unveil the final installment of season four as the Emmy winning series comes to a close. Joining Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, principal cast Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner were special guests Laverne Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Ralph Macchio, Nathan Fillion, Nico Tortorella, Johannes Huebl, Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones, Nick Stahl, Tara Westwood, Eric Rutherford, Duncan Sheik, and Ebro Darden among others. Ozark insiders Peter Friedlander, Elise Henderson, Chris Mundy, Patrick Markey, Nelson Bonilla, Felix Solis, and Jessica Frances Duke also made the rounds. The episodes hit the streamer April 29.

LA Family Housing Awards

After two years of virtual galas, the org returned to host an in-person event in Los Angeles to raise awareness and funds to help end homelessness in L.A. County. Honorees included Frances, Steve, Lucie and Liliana Berman and the program featured performances by Ben Platt and Ellie Goulding. It was hosted by Jacques Slade with guests including Lana Del Rey, Chrishell Stause, Iris Apatow, Perrey Reeves, Kayla Ewell and Sugar Ray Leonard.

TCM Classic Film Festival opening night

Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre rolled out the red carpet Thursday night to kick off the 2022 edition of the film festival. In doing so, they welcomed Steven Spielberg and his E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial collaborators to take a spin in the spotlight as they presented a special restored version of his beloved 1982 classic to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Ahead of the screening, Spielberg sat down with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz for a 27-minute chat that covered his early career, how a moment on the Close Encounters of the Third Kind set sparked the idea for E.T. and how his experience filming the Melissa Mathison-penned project led to him wanting to become a father.

Baby2Baby Mother’s Day distribution presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell

Baby2Baby hosted hundreds of mothers and children living in poverty at an early Mother’s Day distribution event in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. Baby2Baby ambassador Jenna Dewan distributed items and gifts as she was joined by fellow stars Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Desi. The event was presented by ByHeart and Paul Mitchell who helped make the day possible. “The mothers we serve have been struggling more than ever to get formula for their babies because we’re in the middle of a national formula shortage due to supply chain issues and recent recalls that have been particularly devastating for low-income families,” said Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “This event could not come at a more perfect time so we can celebrate hardworking moms and be able to give them what they really want–the essentials they need to keep their children healthy.”

