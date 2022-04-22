ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Production of Bill Murray movie ‘Being Mortal’ suspended amid accusations of inappropriate behavior: reports

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdE41_0fHTLoMD00

LOS ANGELES ( WGN ) — Production on “Being Mortal,” a new Bill Murray movie, has stalled over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior by the actor, according to reports.

Production company Searchlight Pictures is investigating and detailed their decision to suspend work on the film via an email sent to the film’s cast and crew, both The New York Times and Deadline have reported.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the email, which has been viewed by both outlets. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Obama says he has regrets surrounding disinformation in 2016 election

Searchlight’s email indicated that the company hopes to resume filming, but could not confirm when.

Sources for the production told both the Times and Deadline that the complaint concerned Murray, who stars in the film alongside Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari, the latter of whom is also writing and directing.

The specific nature of the complaint is unknown.

“Being Mortal” was scheduled for release in 2023, according to IMDb. The comedy-drama is based on the 2014 non-fiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Woman wanted for questioning in IGA Super Market theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at IGA on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta. The theft occurred on April 16, 2022. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Deadly shooting reported on B Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.  Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Keke Palmer
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Being Mortal#Film Star#Wgn#Searchlight Pictures#The New York Times
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy