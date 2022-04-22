ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Haskins' Parents 'Never Met' Son's Wife, Holding Separate Funeral

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The parents of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. said they're holding a separate funeral for their son, revealing that they've never met his wife.

“We have never met or spoken to the wife [ Kalabrya Haskins ] and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time," Tamara and Dwayne Haskins Sr. told WUSA9 in a joint statement on Friday (April 22).

On April 13, Kalabrya Haskins announced "a celebration of Dwayne's life" would be held at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22.

Haskins' parents have planned separate services for the same weekend to share their son's memory family, coaches, teammates and childhood friends with a funeral services planned in New Jersey -- where the quarterback was born and raised until high school -- on Saturday (April 23) and a memorial service on Sunday (April 24) at their son's high school alma mater, Bullis School, in Pontomac, Maryland.

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," said Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr. "Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete and we are grateful to all of them. This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak."

ESPN 's Adam Schefter initially reported Haskins, a decorated collegiate quarterback at Ohio State and former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," citing Haskins' agent Cedric Saunders on April 9.

Schefter said Haskins "was training in South Florida with other Steelers" quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers "when he got hit by a vehicle."

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers plans tender Haskins prior to his scheduled restricted free agency at the beginning of the offseason and prior to the team bringing in Mitchell Trubisky .

Haskins was cut by the now-Washington Commanders after being demoted for the second time during the 2020 season in December 2020, 20 months after the franchise selected the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State standout signed with the Steelers in December 2020 and said he was looking to prove his love of football in 2021, playing behind veteran starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger , who praised the backup for having one of the "prettiest" throwing mechanics he's ever seen.

“I was just telling [new Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I have ever seen,” Roethlisberger said of Haskins during offseason workouts via TribLIVE . “I told him I wish I had that. I joked that he could throw it through a car wash, and it wouldn’t get wet.”

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
Urban Meyer, Ryan Shazier, Mike Tomlin among Steelers, Buckeyes at Dwayne Haskins memorial

Members of the Steelers and Ohio State football families were among the friends and loved ones to mourn Dwayne Haskins at a Friday memorial service in Pittsburgh. The ceremony commemorating the life of the former Buckeyes and NFL quarterback was the first of three slated to take place this weekend. Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins also attended. She released one of three doves set free to honor her late husband, who died on April 9 at 24 years old when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida interstate after telling Kalabrya on a phone call that he was walking to get gas. Haskins wore No. 3 with the Steelers.
A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
Ben Roethlisberger
Adam Schefter
Mike Tomlin speaks at Dwayne Haskins’ funeral

On Friday morning in Pittsburgh, Dwayne Haskins was remembered by family, friends, and teammates. The 24-year-old died two weeks ago today in a South Florida traffic accident. Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, most of the current members of the Steelers’ roster attended, including Cam Heyward, Mitchell Trubisky, and Diontae Johnson. Coach Mike Tomlin served as one of six speakers.
Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service on Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current...
Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
Buccaneers Reveal The Latest With Rob Gronkowski Decision

No news may still be good news when it comes to Rob Gronkowski and his NFL future. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media on Sunday that Gronkowski’s status with the team is still to be determined. “It’s up in the air right now, but...
NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
