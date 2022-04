Last week's episode of Moon Knight found itself the subject of one of the most embarrassing faux pas that a TV series can have in the modern era, a crew member spotted in the shot of the series, and now it has happened again. Episode 3 of Moon Knight saw a camera man still in frame during an extensive chase scene but episode 4 of the Disney+ series has one that is almost impossible to notice, but they're definitely there. Spotted be a fan on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the Moon Knight crew member can be seen at the 18:23 mark, we've brightened the image below but if you look for it yourself you can definitely see it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO