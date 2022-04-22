ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No matter what, Christian Gonzalez gives everything he’s got

By Aaron Heisen
Emerald Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Buckley knew the kid was different. Quite honestly, he’d never seen anything like it. A 5-year-old correctly faking a handoff and carrying an in-depth understanding of the spread offense? While his peers read comic books, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez read defenses. Gonzalez drew coach Buckley’s attention at...

www.dailyemerald.com

East Valley Tribune

Hamilton's Catarina ‘CC’ Maccagnano preparing for Elite 11 showcase

Football has become a way of life for Hamilton sophomore Catarina “CC” Maccagnano. She grew up listening to her father, Mike, share stories of his time at Glendale Community College. She’s been there as he continued his football career in a semi-professional setting with the Phoenix Phantoms, an adult team currently playing in the Arizona Cactus Football League held at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Tri-City Herald

LOOK: The Best Photos From Oregon’s Spring Game

View the original article to see embedded media. It was a great day to be back out in the sun at Autzen Stadium with Oregon football holding its annual spring football game. It was the first spring game since 2019 that had fans in the stands and it also featured a handful of Oregon football legends that returned to Eugene as honorary coaches.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Dan Lanning breaks down what his next 100 days will look like at Oregon

Since being hired as Oregon‘s head football coach, Dan Lanning has been full of energy and excitement to be leading the Ducks’ program. While he guided the team through winter conditioning, Lanning then spent the past month-and-a-half leading his new team through their spring practice period – which was capped off Saturday with Oregon’s annual Yellow vs. Green spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Division II RB transfer Brison Cobbins commits to Oregon

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment. Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities. Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards. Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team. 1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi — Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022 List Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
OREGON STATE
Person
Demetrice Martin
KTSM

Parkland standout receiver DJ Crest commits to Texas Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland High School star wide receiver Demarion “DJ” Crest committed to play for Texas Tech on Monday, he announced on his Twitter page. Crest, one of the top El Paso football players in the Class of 2023, moved quickly in committing to the Red Raiders. New Tech head coach Joey […]
EL PASO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I think the place sells itself;’ Tosh Lupoi details experiences recruiting players at Oregon

There was no understating how big of a deal it was when the Oregon Ducks hired former NFL coach Tosh Lupoi to be their new defensive coordinator under head coach Dan Lanning. His resume speaks for itself. He’s a two-time national championship-winning coach with the Alabama Crismon Tide, and he helped coach his team to the big game in four consecutive years under Nick Saban. More recently, Lupoi spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s considered one of the best recruiters in all of college football, especially with his ties to the west coast after cutting...
EUGENE, OR
#Gridiron Football#Pac 12 Football#The University Of Miami#American Football
The Oregonian

When workers leave Portland, here’s where they go

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Portland was a popular place to move for much of the decade, a relatively affordable West Coast city that built a brand around lively outdoor activities, top-shelf food and drink, a rapidly growing tech scene and a family-friendly urban vibe.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Kennedy Brown announces transfer to Duke

Another former Oregon State women’s basketball player has found a new home, as forward Kennedy Brown announced Sunday that she’s transferring to Duke. Brown is the second OSU player this weekend to decide on a transfer. Center Taylor Jones said Saturday that she would be transferring to Texas.
Yardbarker

Report: UMKC hires Marvin Menzies as next head coach

Menzies was at the helm for New Mexico State for nine seasons from 2007 to 2016 and compiled a 198-111 record. During his run with the Aggies, the team won three regular-season WAC titles and five conference championships for five NCAA berths. Under Menzies, New Mexico State earned a No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Boys soccer: Lebanon's Christner signs with Park University

Lebanon High senior Caleb Christner has committed to play soccer for Park University in Gilbert, Arizona. The school hosted a signing ceremony for Christner on Friday, April 22, which was attended by family members, coaches and fellow students. “I’m excited to play college soccer, further my career to the next...
LEBANON, OR
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

SIUE softball class of 2020 finally gets its Senior Day

For the softball class of 2020 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sudden and bitter end to their senior year. More than two years later, the group finally got its day of recognition - and it was worth the wait. The members of the class of 2020 - Sydney Bina, Reagan Curtis, Conner Cutright, Kalei Kaneshiro, Abby Marlow and Amara Wylie - were honored between games of Saturday's doubleheader against the University of Tennessee-Martin at Cougar Softball Field.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hold steady at No. 2 in college baseball national rankings

The Oregon State baseball team has seized near-unanimous control of the No. 2 spot in the latest batch of college baseball national rankings. The Beavers on Monday landed No. 2 rankings in five of the six major college baseball polls, including the D1Baseball Top 25, the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Baseball America Top 25, the Perfect Game Top 25 and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. They are ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30.
OREGON STATE
WacoTrib.com

Students eager to begin competitive rowing at La Vega ISD

Competitive rowing will soon be a sport in La Vega Independent School District, and Ivan Magdaleno can’t wait to try out for team captain. “Can we get a letter? Will we have a captain?” the La Vega High School junior and soccer player asked school administrators and rowing club supporters and coaches Friday morning. Principal Sandra Gibson said the position hasn’t been decided, but she called Ivan a leader.
WACO, TX

