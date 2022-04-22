Learn about pollinators and wildflowers at Southern's Spring Garden Workshop

When I was a kid, I loved creating dioramas; little, self-contained worlds in shoeboxes. I’d make them even when they weren’t part of a school assignment. One of my favorite series of books during this time was "The Borrowers" by Mary Norton, which was about a family of tiny people that lived within the walls of a house and borrowed items from the regular-sized people that resided there. So, I guess it follows that I’d have an affection for terrariums, mini plant ecosystems growing in a small glass environment, in my old(er) age.

