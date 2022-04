"Denver on a whole is starting to have a bigger food scene in ten-by-ten tents," says Brad Lewis, co-owner of event company Gum Pop Presents. That trend has taken off since the pandemic, with many people pivoting to entrepreneurship and starting new ventures — particularly in the food space, where they can do so without taking the more common (and more expensive) food-truck route. Now, Gum Pop Presents is launching a new summer series that will showcase many of those vendors: Street Food Social.

