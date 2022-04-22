Browns unlikely to trade back into first round of 2022 NFL Draft but EVP/GM Andrew Berry doesn’t completely rule it out

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – For the next three drafts, the Browns have the first round off.

The three first rounders in 2022, 2023 and 2024 sent to Houston last month are a significant part of the price the Browns paid the Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry is a ‘never say never’ type of guy, but for those hoping he’ll trade back in next Thursday night, don’t hold your breath.

“I would never rule out anything,” Berry said Friday during his pre-draft media availability. “I would say just candidly I think it is unlikely, but I do not want to say anything in absolutes because you just never know how situations arise. Quite honestly, I would not have expected us to move up last year. We have to be flexible with the situation.”

Berry enters next week’s draft with seven sections at his disposal – No. 44 overall in the second round, Nos. 78 and 99 in round 3, No. 118 in round 4, No. 202 in round 6 and Nos. 223 and 246 in the seventh round.

“Whether you have two picks or 20 picks, you probably feel like you never have enough,” Berry said. “Our approach is more about really just adding as many young, talented guys to the roster that we can. We certainly do have call it certain positional leanings – I will not necessarily disclose those specifics in this setting – but we are a little bit more long-term focused as opposed to short-term focused when we make selections when we are on the clock.”

Despite not having a first rounder, Berry isn’t changing his preparation for and approach to the draft.

“I would not say that it feels much different because there are still a lot of decisions that you have to make over the course of the weekend,” Berry said. “Maybe Thursday night in terms of the schedule we will potentially handle a little bit differently, but in terms of the intensity and focus for the weekend, that really has not changed.”

As of this publication, a record eight teams, including the Browns, will not make a selection in the opening round next Thursday night.

It marks a dramatic shift around the league, led by the Los Angeles Rams, of teams being willing to part with first round picks for proven players.

“I do think that you are seeing a shift in the NFL that may be a little more similar to what we have seen in hoops and baseball,” Berry said. “When I first started in the NFL and even just a handful of years ago, it was hard – the trade market was a lot more illiquid than it is currently. I think that observation is right. Time will tell if it continues, but it certainly allows for more opportunities for team building, regardless of where your roster is in its lifecycle.”

For Berry and the rest of his front office and personnel department, the hard work of evaluating nearly 300 prospects is essentially done.

Now the fun begins of trying to plan for a variety of scenarios and eventualities next week.

Who will fall or jump up the board? It’s an inexact science and a code Berry and 31 other GMs have yet to crack.

“As much as you think that you can project where players are going to go, and you may have a high degree of inaccuracy, there are just a lot of variance around it,” Berry said. “There are surprises every year. It just becomes a matter of are you in a position to take advantage of it, and if you are, is it worth the cost.”

Following the trade with Houston and the six picks sent to the Texans, Berry doesn’t believe the trade will impact his flexibility to move up an down the board which we’ve seen him do in each of his first two drafts with Cleveland.

“I think if you look through our draft history over the past two years, we have gone up and back,” Berry said. “I think it probably more speaks to our flexibility within the moment. Volume is always a good thing.

Candidly, that is something that is in area that we will probably always skew a bit more heavily as opposed to moving up, but I would not eliminate either direction.”