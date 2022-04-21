Attorney General James And CFPB Sue Major International Money Transfer Provider For Violating Consumer Protection Laws
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today filed a lawsuit against one of the largest international money transfer providers in the nation. MoneyGram International, Inc. and MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. (MoneyGram) — for repeatedly violating consumer protection laws. MoneyGram failed to deliver...www.harlemworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0