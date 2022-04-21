Attorney General James And CFPB Sue Major International Money Transfer Provider For Violating Consumer Protection Laws

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.

