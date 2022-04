Bill Murray‘s “inappropriate behavior” has temporarily shut down production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut feature film Being Mortal since Monday, per a report from Deadline. Justin Kroll’s reporting stated: “Insiders say it is not Covid-related and added that after investigating a complaint that was filed last week, the studio chose to suspend production as it assesses the situation.” Further details into the investigation are currently unknown beyond the fact that it involves Murray. Ansari, who was embroiled in his own accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018, is confirmed to not be a part of the complaint.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO