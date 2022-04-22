ThriveOn Collaboration to bring high-quality early childhood care and education center to ThriveOn King while mobilizing $5 million for current neighborhood providers

The John W. and Edna McManus Shepard Fund is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 grant program. The fund awards grants to benefit non-profit organizations located in Guernsey County that focus primarily on cultural and economic development. The application deadline is Monday, May 27. Applications can be accessed online through https://columbusfoundation.org/nonprofit-center/grant-opportunities/columbus-foundation-grants/operating-and-program-support/regional-funds, on and after April 28th. Once the grant cycle opens, a link to the portal will be available on the website. ...

