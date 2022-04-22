ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ThriveOn Collaboration to bring high-quality early childhood care and education center to ThriveOn King while mobilizing $5 million for current neighborhood providers

Responding to considerable gaps in early care and education services identified through resident input and local research, the Collaboration plans to mobilize $5 million over five years to invest in the facilities and practices of current providers in the Harambee, Halyard Park and Brewers Hill neighborhoods. Additionally, the Collaboration has selected...

