ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These 5 countries have the highest gas prices

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwxpE_0fHT88Py00

( The Hill ) — It’s likely cold comfort for U.S. drivers paying more at the pump, but even with gas costs rising above $4 per gallon across the country, U.S. drivers are paying less than their counterparts in a number of countries.

The average price around the world for a gallon of gas stands at $5.06, quite a bit higher than what many Americans are paying.

There are a number of reasons for the differences, including taxes, a lack of refineries in some countries and other issues.

Here are the five countries with the highest gas prices, according to the website Global Petrol Prices .

Note: The U.S. average national price per gallon of gas is currently $4.11, per transportation company AAA.

Hong Kong

The special administrative regional city near China’s mainland is at the top of the list with an average price of $10.87 per gallon of gas.

Higher gas prices for American families

Hong Kong has high gas taxes and it’s also expensive to open a gas station in the semiautonomous city because of land costs.

Notably, mainland China has an average price of $5.77 per gallon.

Central African Republic

The African nation bordering Chad and Sudan has a price significantly cheaper than Hong Kong’s, but it’s still high with an average price of $9.34 per gallon.

Monaco

The European country bordering France has an average price of $9.23 per gallon of gas.

Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, is the largest supplier of European gas. The war in Ukraine has led to soaring prices across the continent.

After sanctions were placed on Russia, Putin demanded European countries pay in the Russian rouble for gas, which raised fuel prices in Europe by 7 to 10 percent, according to Reuters .

Norway

The Scandinavian nation is just below Monaco with an average price of $9.15 per gallon of gas.

Norway is a major oil producer, but European countries also have higher gas taxes, raising prices at the pump.

In Norway, the gas tax was $2.84 in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Energy .

Zimbabwe

The African nation ranks fifth with an average price of $8.90 per gallon of gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Russia#Americans#Central African#Monaco#European
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Crude Oil Prices Are Plummeting, but Gas Pump Prices Stay High

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price crept higher last week, climbing 4.4 cents from a week ago to $4.11 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher … Continue reading "Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce" The post Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy