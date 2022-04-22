ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
 2 days ago

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Actor Ezra Miller, who’s known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films, has been arrested for an assault at a private residence in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna, Hawaii.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that the incident happened on Tuesday, April 19, shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, Miller became irate after being asked to leave the home and reportedly threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead. Police said she refused treatment for a cut.

Miller was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. for second-degree assault after police located Miller on the road during a traffic stop in Kea‘au.

Miller was released on Tuesday, April 19, pending further investigation.

This incident is the latest of the 29-year-old visitor from Vermont’s legal troubles in Hawaii that began in March. Before this, Miller was arrested at a Hilo bar for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Police said “The Flash” actor grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke mid-song, then lunged at a 32-year-old man. The bar owner tried to calm Miller several times. A Hilo man who wished to remain anonymous described Miller acting out at the bar. Click here to hear his story.

Miller’s arraignment for this incident is scheduled for April 26.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that Miller has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7. However, it’s not clear how long Miller has been on the island.

Last week, a Hawaii couple dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Miller after a judge dismissed it on April 11. The couple accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them. They also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

In addition to last month’s karaoke bar incident, Miller is scheduled to be arraigned in a traffic case that occurred in downtown Hilo. The Associated Press reported that Miller’s attorney requested the court hearing be moved up, citing that his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

Miller has a key role in the Harry Potter-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released on April 15. The film got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend, reports said.

Miller is also set to play DC comic book hero “The Flash” in a movie to be released next year.

