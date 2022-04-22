ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

By Michael Fowler
 2 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A Cherokee County jury sentenced a man to 70 years in prison on Friday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Deatric Alexander was given 70 years in prison without the possibility of parole after the jury heard evidence of the defendant committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against a victim from age 3 or 4 until age 12. Testimony was given from another victim against whom the defendant committed acts of sexual abuse years before.

The trial began on Monday, April 18 and ended Friday, April 22. R. Chris Day of the 2nd District Court presided over the trial.

The DA’s office thanked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance. They also thanked The Children’s Advocacy Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse for supporting the victim and family throughout the trial.

