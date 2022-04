This fall, when these words reverberate on the Texas A&M campus,. "Now forming at the North end of Kyle Field..." One of the three drum majors leading the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band onto the field will be a young man who used to do his marching on John Outlaw Field at Abe Martin Stadium for the Lufkin Panther Marching Band. Kyle Rayburn, a 2019 graduate of Lufkin High School, has been chosen to be one of three drum majors for one of the most storied and renowned college marching bands in the country.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO