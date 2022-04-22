Man arrested for allegedly hitting cars with metal bat while driving on I-35

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on several charges after he hit vehicles with a baseball bat and drove people off the road on Interstate 35 and I-35E, according to Denton Police Department reports.

At about 2:27 p.m., police were flagged down concerning a driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on I-35 near U.S. Highway 380 who was allegedly hitting other vehicles with a baseball bat while driving.

Another caller told police the same driver was swerving and running people off the road.

Police initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle slowed, moving from the left to the right lane and taking the Corinth Parkway exit in Corinth, according to a report. Police said the vehicle passed several entrances to parking lots before moving to the left lane of the frontage road and getting back on the highway.

The driver increased speed and randomly changed lanes, making no attempts to stop on the highway, according to a report. Eventually, in Highland Village, the vehicle took the North Garden Ridge exit and turned onto the 200 block of Copperas Branch Circle, according to a report.

Stopping at the end of the cul-de-sac, the driver exited the vehicle and allegedly began yelling at officers. Police placed the man in handcuffs but the man allegedly continued to resist officers and verbally threaten them.

The man allegedly kicked an officer in the knee, which caused the officer pain, according to a report. Police said they were able to get the man into the back seat of a patrol vehicle and transported him to the Denton City Jail without further incident.

There was a metal baseball bat in the back of the man’s vehicle, according to a report.

The man was charged with one count each of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft, and assaulting a peace officer/judge.

Other reports

100 block of West University Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly refused to leave a store and instead demanded officers leave, according to a police report.

At about 8:49 a.m. police responded to a call from a store employee who said a man who had criminally trespassed before had returned and was stuffing merchandise in his pockets. The caller said the man was carrying around a pair of scissors from the store.

The man had been there since about 6 a.m., the caller told police, and he refused to leave after the employee asked him to multiple times.

Police said when they made contact with the man, they observed a snack from the store in his pocket. Officers informed him the store was requesting he leave. But he allegedly refused to leave and demanded the officers leave the store.

Police attempted to escort him out by his arms, but he allegedly resisted and grabbed the wrists, arms, shoulders and neck area of the officers, holding on tightly.

Police were able to put the man in handcuffs. The employee confirmed the business wanted to press charges. The man was arrested on the charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.

500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he scratched and banged at a woman’s apartment door, yelling at her, according to a poice report.

At about 3:09 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at an apartment. A caller was distressed and hiding in her apartment, according to a report, and said a man was yelling and scratching at her door.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the man who claimed he thought he was at a friend’s house and was not sure how he ended up at the apartments. His friend’s address is on a different street.

The man said he had consumed a half-bottle of whiskey and he had broken a doorbell at the apartments, according to the report.

Police said they believed the man was intoxicated and a danger to himself or others. He was arrested on the charge of public intoxication.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.