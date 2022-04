The kitchen generates more useful “garbage” than anywhere else in the house. Let me tell you what I mean. Glass jars can be washed out and repurposed for pantry storage — I like to put popcorn kernels and dry beans in mine — or to store homemade goods like salad dressing. Plastic containers, ones that hold foods like sour cream or butter, can be reused to send leftovers home with guests. Cleaning tools can be extended by cutting the corner off a dishwashing sponge and converting it into a cleaning sponge. Even certain food scraps can be put to good use before hitting the compost pile: Eggshells also sharpen blender blades, and a squeezed-out lemon can be steamed in the microwave to help clean its interior or used to scrub salt on a cutting board to deodorize it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO