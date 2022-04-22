ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old boy arrested for carjacking and robbery crime spree across DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy is in custody accused of a string of robberies and carjackings across D.C., according to authorities. Police say the boy was arrested in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. In total, the boy is being accused of committing 11 crimes during a spree that ran from March 27...

