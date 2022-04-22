Every Clue That Foreshadowed ‘Moon Knight’s Huge Twist
By ScreenCrush Staff
2 days ago
The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4. This week’s episode of Moon Knight threw everything we knew about the show right out the window. No longer was it a simple chase story about a mentally fractured superhero hunting down some Egyptian artifacts, suddenly it was about a man...
Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!
Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!
After three episodes of Moon Knight, it’s the question every Marvel fan wants answered: Who is Moon Knight’s third personality?. The first episode of the show introduced us to Steven Grant, a humble gift-shop clerk, and Marc Spector, a mercenary turned superhero and avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. But this week has made it clear that there are times when netiher Marc nor Steven are in control of their body. There has to be at least one more personality hiding in their fractured brain then. But who is it? Is it Moon Knight himself? Is it Khonshu? Is it Jake Lockley, another one of Marc/Steven’s split personalities from Moon Knight comics?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4. Most of the first three episodes of Moon Knight were extremely predictable. Following the template of countless Moon Knight Marvel comics, it shows the title character to be an extremely mentally unwell man, one torn between multiple identities, including the mercenary Marc Spector, the meek museum employee Steven Grant, and the magical warrior Moon Knight. They all come into conflict with a cult that worships the Egyptian god Ammit, and chase a variety of mystic MacGuffins around the world. It’s Batman meets Identity meets Indiana Jones. And very little of it was surprising.
A Moon Knight casting hints that a major flashback is still to come in the remaining two episodes. Spoilers for episode 4 ahead!. Rey Lucas plays Elias Spector in the Disney Plus series (H/T Variety) – Elias is Marc Spector's father. Considering Lucas doesn't look any older than Oscar Isaac, it would seem a flashback to Marc's childhood is on the cards.
It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
During a sold-out show in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, Chris Rock finally spoke out addressing the Oscars slap during his set. Having remained silent about it for weeks, Rock touched on the tense encounter with Will Smith for only a second before continuing with his act. In his performance at...
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
DaBaby was allegedly caught on camera in a backstage fight with Wisdom, a rapper on his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. Wisdom was one of the rappers arrested for attempted murder after DaBaby's entourage got into a Miami Beach shootout last summer.
There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is speeding it's way into theaters next month, and we're getting hit by a barrage of new looks at the film. When tickets went on sale for the film, we received a new trailer for the film, but it didn't reveal much about the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Now, Marvel Studios has released a new international TV spot for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it certainly sets up some interesting things with Scarlet Witch.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
As much as we all love the Duttons in the world of “Yellowstone,” even series star Luke Grimes admitted that it would be a “really weird world” if we all acted like the fictional family. While speaking with Rob Lecouria at Gold Derby, the “Yellowstone” heartthrob...
Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over heard and then it started to get quite rude. She got mean and she got loud and then I believe it was his 18-year-old boy who was getting ready to go to ... he entered the conversation because something to do with what he studied in school and he knew quite a lot about it, he voiced his opinion and Ms. Heard demeaned that young man to the point where he burst into tears and walked away, and it was at that point that I had spoken to Ms. Heard and said that is just unacceptable, that behavior is unacceptable, you have no right to demean that boy, you cannot always be right, you should try being wrong sometimes because you could learn something. I thought it would be best if she left the island," he shared.
