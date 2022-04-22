ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

This Minneapolis Record Store Is Rated One Of The Best In America

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Records have never gone out of style, and there is a collection of stores across the country to prove it. The best record stores feature an abundance of genres and cover all decades of music . The most popular record store in Minneapolis has no shortage of history.

Spin compiled a list of the best record stores in America, and Electric Fetus made the list due to its location, notorious record signings, and the discount punch cards that are given out on occasion. It is also said to be the last record store that Prince visited before he died.

Here is what Spin said about Electric Fetus:

"Yep, they don’t know where the name came from either — although The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their third and final album, Electric Ladyland, the same year this record store was born: 1968. Strange name, cool place. So cool, it was apparently the last record store Prince visited before his passing. That, however, wasn’t cool. Grab some super sweet used vintage vinyl, pick up a cat pizza slicer for your mom’s birthday, stop by for a signing with someone like Dave Pirner, and be sure to get a discount punch card when they’re giving them out (‘cause everyone loves a coupon)."

For the rest of the list visit spin.com .

Minneapolis, MN
