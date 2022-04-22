Mailbag #25: The Final Week

Welcome to the final week of the 2021-22 NHL season. The Eastern Conference playoff picture is set, aside from seeding, but there is still a battle raging in the Western Conference. Both teams on this week’s Weekly Lost & Found are going to be from the latter, one from the Central Division and one from the Pacific. One team has clinched the conference title, but has been struggling of late, while the other is fighting for their divisional position.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO