Villanova, PA

Wright cites lost ‘edge’ in surprise Villanova retirement

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jay Wright says he no longer had the mental edge he needed to continue his career and that’s why he...

kesq.com

The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
KESQ

Lincoln Riley feels momentum gathering for USC in spring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley saw Southern California’s well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades. Running out of the historic Coliseum tunnel in front of a cheering home crowd for the first time on a picture-perfect Saturday in sunny Los Angeles left Riley even more confident he’s leading the Trojans in the right direction. The Trojans went through their scrimmage in front of 33,427 fans. That’s the largest crowd to attend the spring game since the school began keeping track in the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
KESQ

Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4. Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps before dumping his first hit of the game into right field. Seattle finished off an impressive 7-2 homestand. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3-3.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 5-4 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

Ex-Oklahoma QB Mayfield looks to overcome adversity again

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield has overcome adversity many times and expects to do it again. On his unique path, he has gone from walking on at Texas Tech and Oklahoma to winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and becoming and No. 1 overall draft pick. Even with all he’s accomplished, he faces uncertainty again as he looks to maintain his NFL career. The Cleveland Browns have signed Deshaun Watson to a record-setting $230 million contract. Mayfield believes his days in Cleveland will be over soon, and he looks forward to a new opportunity.
NORMAN, OK

