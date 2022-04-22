ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pusha T, Blxst, Mike Dean and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

By Joey Ech
 2 days ago
As we progress further into spring and things continue to heat up outside, the same can be said for the rap game with the release of some hot, new music this week. A long-awaited album from a top-level lyricist has finally arrived, the XXL Awards 2022 winner for Best New Artist...

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
Pusha T Talks No Malice Collaboration, Possible Clipse Reunion Album

Click here to read the full article. Pusha T’s forthcoming It’s Almost Dry album is one of the most anticipated music releases of the year, with a gradual, yet intriguing roll-out that’s captured the intrigue of the rap world. However, in light of his recent guest spot alongside brother No Malice on Nigo’s I Know NIGO! cut “Punch Bowl,” fans have also been clamoring for more music from the pair, which Pusha T says we can expect real soon. “First of all, just being in the studio with him was amazing,” Pusha said of working with No Malice. “Already from ‘Punch...
Producer Mike Dean + Co-Writer Sean Solymar Talk Grammy Win For Kanye West + JAY-Z ‘Jail’ Collab

Exclusive – Veteran producer Mike Dean has seven Grammy Award trophies lining his shelves. The lucky No. 7 was awarded on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for Kanye West’s 2021 Donda single “Jail” featuring JAY-Z — but Dean wasn’t on deck to receive it in person. At this point, he’s collecting them like he collects bongs. While Dean seems to brush it off as a non-event (although he still says it’s “cool” to win one), co-writer Sean Solymar is noticeably appreciative of the honor.
Mariahlynn Cozies up with Another Man After Rich Dollaz Reminisces with Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
The Story Behind Pusha T’s Emotionally Charged Album Intro

One rap-world rule of thumb: You never want to be the subject of a Pusha T song. He rarely broaches a sensitive topic unprovoked, but once he decides to go there, no stone is left unturned. Think his savage Drake diss “The Story of Adidon” or even McDonald’s on his recent Arby’s team-up. Listeners get to hear that side of him right from the outset of It’s Almost Dry, the rapper’s brand new fourth studio album. On the intro track “Brambleton,” a wistful Pusha waxes about the dissolution of his relationship with former manager Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez, which initially stemmed from Gonzalez’s cooperation with law enforcement following a 2009 arrest, but became more about his decision to air things out in a widely-disseminated on the record conversation.
Kanye Raps About Family, Once Wanting to Buy ‘Fresh Prince’ House on Pusha-T’s New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha-T’s It’s Almost Dry has now graced the planet with its existence, giving fans exactly what they’ve been hungry for since the 2018 release of DAYTONA. In addition to contributing half of the 12-track album’s production, the artist formerly known as Kanye West also makes a pair of guest appearances on the tracks “Dreamin of the Past” and “Rock N Roll,” respectively. The latter, as previously reported, is said by fellow featured collaborator Kid Cudi to mark the “last song” fans will ever hear him on with Ye.
'Basketball Wives' Star Exits, But Gets a New Show

Tami Roman left Basketball Wives midway through its 8th season, citing reasons of bad editing. She'd been on the show since the show's second season of the Miami season, where she was a single mother raising two daughters. Since then, Roman has been a top contender in the franchise and has since married Reggie Youngblood. Amid the 10th season premiering, Roman hasn't minced words about her belief that her former co-stars aren't her friends but merely her co-stars. Now, the 10th season shall premiere without her. Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres in May on VH1 with just a few returning cast members. Returns include Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Brandi Maxiell. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show, leaving midway through season 8. Now, she has her reality series.
Chief Keef Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again Collab Leak, Says He Doesn’t Like the Song

A previously unreleased Chief Keef and YoungBoy Never Broke Again song recently leaked onto the internet and Sosa is weighing in on the unexpected drop. On Tuesday (March 29), a song snippet with Chief Keef and NBA YoungBoy made its way online. The track utilizes a sample from the theme song of the classic film The Godfather. "I keep my pistol, three-car garage/I'm too official," NBA YoungBoy raps. "And I came from the slums where they bang/Ten chains around my neck like I'm a slave/Young nigga, I play with them K's/Nigga play, get shot in the face."
