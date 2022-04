If you look at the state of Leica cameras right now, you’ll see a carefully selected set of items. Their cameras are great in so many ways. But for lots of photographers, they’re still not perfect. I’m not talking about the folks who won’t buy them, I’m geeking out here with the folks who adore Leica cameras from the start. In this post, I discuss my idea for the perfect Leica camera. It addresses some of the problems found in the Leica M11 and the Leica Q2. Most of all, it feeds into the gear acquisition syndrome we have, but doesn’t encourage us to be irresponsible.

