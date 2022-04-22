ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders may not be impressed with this draft

By Ivan Lambert
 3 days ago
The Sports Junkies’ Eric Bickel unveiled Thursday that he has a source informing him that the Washington Commanders front office is not high on this upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Bickel on the morning 106.7 The Fan show said it was explained to him that usually in the first round there are 10-12 players that everyone covets as special and then there is a drop-off. Well, EB said he was told this year, that the Commanders feel there are about two elite players to trade up for in this draft.

“My understanding is they don’t love this draft,” Bickel said. “It makes sense why they went after Carson Wentz. They don’t really want to take a receiver at No. 11 either. What they want to do is trade out. Which makes sense, and if they can’t they will take the best player available.”

“If they loved any of the quarterbacks in this draft they wouldn’t have put their reputation on a guy that is sort of dicey as Carson. I think Carson could go either way. He could hit, but he could also bust.”

“They don’t really think there is great value at receiver at 11 for them. They are hoping someone falls in love with a guy at 11, moves up to get him and they can move down and pick up some other picks.”

Washington has six picks this year (Rd 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 7) and Jason Bishop was not shy, pointing out the first four picks by Ron Rivera and the staff each of the last two seasons has not been impressive with the exception Bishop made of Antonio Gibson. “I just don’t put a lot of stock into what Ron Rivera and that scouting department and the Marty’s really see in this draft. That’s just me. They didn’t do great the last two drafts.” Bishop then did correct himself saying he had forgotten about John Bates having a good rookie year.

Bickel, on occasion, has mentioned a source that provides him some insider information. It will be interesting to see if Bickel’s source was playing him, knowing it would get on the airwaves, or actually being truthful with him.

