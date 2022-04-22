ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Urban Wilderness: Deep Dive – Turkey Trail Update Part 1

By Tip Crowley
rsuradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out what has been done and what is on the...

rsuradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Times

Letters: Barley Neck Inn outdoor amplified music creates noise pollution, traffic

The Barley Neck Inn’s pursuit of a 2022 license permitting unrestricted, outdoor, live, amplified music prompts this letter. The Barley Neck Inn resides in the Rural Business District, which does not permit outdoor music. As a compassionate appeasement of a self-described, struggling business during the pandemic, the Select Board permitted summer concerts on the inn’s lawn. This decision by the Select Board resulted in sound pollution in nearby homes and disruption of existing parking patterns.
ORLEANS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy