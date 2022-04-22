Urban Wilderness: Deep Dive – Turkey Trail Update Part 1

The Barley Neck Inn’s pursuit of a 2022 license permitting unrestricted, outdoor, live, amplified music prompts this letter. The Barley Neck Inn resides in the Rural Business District, which does not permit outdoor music. As a compassionate appeasement of a self-described, struggling business during the pandemic, the Select Board permitted summer concerts on the inn’s lawn. This decision by the Select Board resulted in sound pollution in nearby homes and disruption of existing parking patterns.

ORLEANS, MA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO