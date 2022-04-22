ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Stolen SUV stopped with 8-month-old baby on the backseat, police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies stopped a stolen SUV Friday afternoon with an 8-month-old infant on the backseat. Shreveport Police said the baby is safe and the suspect is...

KTAL

SPD asking for help in identifying robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery of a local convenience store Friday. Surveillance video captured the man police believe robbed the Raceway on the 2200 block of E. 70th St at about 11:00 p.m. Detectives are asking the public for any information on the person pictured here wearing an Addidas hoodie and blue ball cap.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Car stolen with baby inside; baby OK

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials with each school district said the vast majority of those surveyed about the four-day school week gave a positive response. Archery tournament kicks off at Camp Minden. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Leaders...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTAL

SUV stolen with baby inside quickly recovered in S. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say an SUV stolen from a Pines Road fast-food restaurant early Friday afternoon with an infant inside has been recovered and the child is safe. They have also arrested the person they say stole the car. According to SPD, the SUV was taken...
SHREVEPORT, LA
107 JAMZ

Car Jacker Steals SUV With Baby In It In Shreveport, LA

Today around 1:15 pm the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office got a call from the Shreveport Police Department notifying them to be on the lookout for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada that had been stolen with a baby inside from a local Burger King. According to KSLA News reporter, Stacey Cameron, the child was an 8-month-old little girl. He was at the scene minutes after the incident occurred and was even able to the child's cousin who was operating the vehicle at the time it was jacked.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
