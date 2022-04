From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Pointing out that Tesla had a good week on Wall Street is a bit like saying the Yankees are doing great (though not so much lately). All the same, it's undeniable that the electric vehicle-maker had a landmark week, and investors were rewarded in kind. The stock extended its longest winning streak in more than a year, pushing the price over $1,000 per share for the second time in two months. These gains followed news that Tesla's gigafactory was officially open for business outside Berlin, Germany, and Hertz added the Model Y to its EV fleet.

