The 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship starts on Saturday (April 23) in Germany and once again Team Canada will be a tough team to beat. The reigning 2021 champions will have future superstars and 2023 Draft eligibles Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli as a one-two punch at center ice and projected 2022 first-rounders Owen Pickering and David Goyette on hand as well. But what’s the most impressive about this bunch is the number of players that will be hailing from the Western Hockey League (WHL) and one team, in particular, the Swift Current Broncos. In total, the league has 13 representatives going overseas (12 for Canada, one for Germany) and seven of them played for the Broncos this season.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO