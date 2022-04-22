ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for April 22, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. southwest in the afternoon. Kona High 0.6 feet 07:00 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 01:36 PM HST. Kawaihae High 0.4 feet 09:20 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST....

High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
County
24-year-old Kula fisherman dies in waters off Wainapanapa State Park

A 24-year-old Kula man has died after Maui Police found his unresponsive body Saturday in waters offshore from Wainapanapa State Park. The man was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day. Crews from the police department, Coast Guard and the family of...
This West Kauai Beach Is Growing So Why Move Inland?

KEKAHA, Kauai — The beach outside Kaleo Kaohelaulii’s oceanfront home is getting bigger. It’s a welcome side effect of the construction of the nearby Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor, which interrupts the natural sand movement along the Kekaha coast. The harbor traps sand, leading the shoreline on one side to erode while the beach on the other side measurably grows.
Hawaii reports 1,736 COVID cases, 17 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,736 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 1,212 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 150 on the Big Island, 88 on Kauai, three […]
