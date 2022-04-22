Wright on retirement: Usual ‘edge’ wasn’t there

Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III is on the move. The 6-foot-3 junior guard announced Sunday he will transfer to St. Bonaventure for his senior season. “I chose Bonaventure because it was the perfect fit,” he said. “They have a well established culture that breeds success. The coaching staff is great, the players are great and so is the school. Everyone there made me feel very welcomed and a part of the family. What I will bring is just whatever it takes to win night in and out.”

