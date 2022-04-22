Wright on retirement: Usual ‘edge’ wasn’t there

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
Kentucky coach John Calipari and new Louisville coach Kenny Payne are both in hot pursuit of Camden High School star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, and it figures to be a fascinating recruitment heading down the wire. The 6-foot-3 Wagner is at the Nike...
Jay Wright set an almost impossibly high bar in his coaching career -- and nobody understands that better than the Big East coaches he is leaving behind as he heads off into retirement. With Wright announcing this week that he is retiring at 60, the mantle of Big East leadership...
Seth Towns is going to be the veteran player in the B1G next season. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Towns will be returning to Ohio State for his seventh season of college basketball. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to the recovery process after undergoing back surgery in the summer months.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
Right in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, more than two weeks after his 21st season at Villanova ended, and several years before most thought it would happen, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and two-time national champion coach Jay Wright announced his retirement Wednesday night. To call it shocking is...
Jay Wright broke the college basketball world when it was revealed he was retiring from the game earlier this week. The legendary Villanova coach is considered one of the greats, and his presence will be sorely missed by the Wildcats, and the basketball world as a whole. On Friday, the...
Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
STORRS, Conn. – Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title last season, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday. The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina. Both players are rising seniors,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a year ‘Nova Nation will never forget. An incredible season that included a Big East Conference title and making a March Madness Final Four run has ended with the retirement of head coach Jay Wright.
The unexpected retirement left fans and most of the sports world speechless on Wednesday night — and by Friday, Wright was holding his retirement press conference.
Wright says he didn’t feel like he was at his best during the past NCAA basketball season, despite leading his team to a Big East title and to the Final Four.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen was with Villanova...
Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III is on the move. The 6-foot-3 junior guard announced Sunday he will transfer to St. Bonaventure for his senior season. “I chose Bonaventure because it was the perfect fit,” he said. “They have a well established culture that breeds success. The coaching staff is great, the players are great and so is the school. Everyone there made me feel very welcomed and a part of the family. What I will bring is just whatever it takes to win night in and out.”
With their backs against the wall, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving haven't responded how most fans imagined they would. Despite needing a win in Game 3, they dropped the ball and underperformed in a 109-103 loss to Boston. The series isn't technically over yet, but nobody has faith in a...
Ron Harper Jr. further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Rutgers basketball history this week by winning another prestigious prize. The forward was named the winner of the Haggerty Award on Monday, the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association announced. He becomes the third player in program history...
Jay Wright know it was time to retire as Villanova University’s head basketball coach when he found himself at mass texting his players during the homily, reports the Associated Press as printed in the New York Post. “I look forward not to live that way.”. Wright choked back tears...
Jay Wright’s retirement came as a big surprise to the college basketball world, but he saw it coming some time ago. Wright said at a Friday press conference that he felt he had lost “the edge” this past season, and did not want to carry on if he was unwilling to give 100 percent to the job.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State basketball is adding another perimeter scoring option via the transfer portal. Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday. He is the second transfer addition of the offseason, following Wright State’s Tanner Holden. McNeil has one year of eligibility...
