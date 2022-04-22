ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Wright on retirement: Usual ‘edge’ wasn’t there

Cover picture for the articleJay Wright said he made his decision to retire after...

ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
Ohio State forward returning for seventh college basketball season

Seth Towns is going to be the veteran player in the B1G next season. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Towns will be returning to Ohio State for his seventh season of college basketball. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to the recovery process after undergoing back surgery in the summer months.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers from Virginia Tech to UConn

STORRS, Conn. – Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title last season, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday. The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina. Both players are rising seniors,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Philly

Jay Wright One-On-One: When Retired Villanova Coach Knew ‘This Was The Time To Do It’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a year ‘Nova Nation will never forget. An incredible season that included a Big East Conference title and making a March Madness Final Four run has ended with the retirement of head coach Jay Wright. The unexpected retirement left fans and most of the sports world speechless on Wednesday night — and by Friday, Wright was holding his retirement press conference. Wright says he didn’t feel like he was at his best during the past NCAA basketball season, despite leading his team to a Big East title and to the Final Four. CBS3’s Pat Gallen was with Villanova...
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

St. Bonaventure lands Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III, who dropped 27 points on Kentucky

Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III is on the move. The 6-foot-3 junior guard announced Sunday he will transfer to St. Bonaventure for his senior season. “I chose Bonaventure because it was the perfect fit,” he said. “They have a well established culture that breeds success. The coaching staff is great, the players are great and so is the school. Everyone there made me feel very welcomed and a part of the family. What I will bring is just whatever it takes to win night in and out.”
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
DELCO.Today

New York Post: Jay Wright Reveals Why He Retired

Jay Wright know it was time to retire as Villanova University’s head basketball coach when he found himself at mass texting his players during the homily, reports the Associated Press as printed in the New York Post. “I look forward not to live that way.”. Wright choked back tears...
