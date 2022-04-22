A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nudges $4 in the Sioux Falls metro

Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states — including southern Minnesota — bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes. By Tuesday evening there were tornado watches or warnings covering parts of Texas, Iowa and Minnesota. One apparent tornado struck...
Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Wisconsin. As always, I think it's safe to...
Another classic stormy spring setup is in the cards late this week. Severe thunderstorms are probable in the Plains. Another snowstorm may hammer parts of the northern High Plains with heavy snow and strong winds. There's growing confidence in yet another strong spring storm late this week into the weekend.
Old Man Winter is about to strike again this weekend, unleashing what will be the third snowstorm in a little over a week across parts of Montana and the Dakotas. AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters says the storm could evolve into a full-blown blizzard with travel-snarling snow that could result in feet of accumulation.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price crept higher last week, climbing 4.4 cents from a week ago to $4.11 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher …
The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome break this weekend.
