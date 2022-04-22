ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nudges $4 in the Sioux Falls metro

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was bound to happen. The price of a gallon...

kelofm.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Traffic
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price crept higher last week, climbing 4.4 cents from a week ago to $4.11 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher … Continue reading "Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce" The post Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#S Club#Gas Prices#Sam S Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy