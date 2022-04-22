ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

7 of the Best Office-Appropriate Sneakers for Keeping Comfy on the Clock

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For many people, 2022 has marked a return to the office. Whether you're back at your desk full-time or doing the commute just a few days a week, one big concern is finding clothes and footwear that are office-appropriate!

2020 and 2021 were all about comfort and loungewear as we worked from home. We may not need to wear a suit to the office, but we know we need to do better than PJs and slippers. That's why we searched for comfy sneakers that are still office-appropriate so you don't necessarily need to switch back to heels and flat mules. Check out our favorite finds below, all available with free shipping at Zappos!

Ecco Street Tray Luxe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewIY1_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

These sleek, genuine leather sneakers are the epitome of comfort and classic mixed up into one. They're lightweight, cushioned and flexible, and they have the cutest collar detail for an extra dash of sophistication!

See it!

Get the Ecco Street Tray Luxe (originally $180) for just $134 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZnGK_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

How about a little shine? These croc-embossed slip-on sneakers are a designer delight — and they're even on sale! The chain accent is everything, though there are many versions on the same page available without it too!

See it!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Keaton Slip-On (originally $135) for just $88 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Kork-Ease Paislee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1YDa_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

Looking for a lovely brown leather option? These semi-formal sneakers are our pick. They have a padded collar and a removable insole, and just the style of the laces alone automatically elevates them!

See it!

Get the Kork-Ease Paislee for just $120 at Zappos! Free shipping!

LifeStride Esme 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBdPJ_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

Your feet will absolutely adore the knit upper and no-tie stretch laces on this unique sneaker. Meanwhile, you'll love being able to toss them into the washing machine when they're dirty. These plaid sneakers also have a contoured insole with extra arch support and cushioning!

See it!

Get the LifeStride Esme 2 (originally $95) for just $66 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Clarks Craft Cup Lace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yg3DH_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

These popular sneakers have a leather upper, along with a leather and textile lining and insole. They'll fit right in at the office, but you could totally wear them afterward for a night out with coworkers or friends!

See it!

Get the Clarks Craft Cup Lace for just $130 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Naturalizer Marianne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9tvL_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

Simple and sweet, these Naturalizer slip-on sneakers are ever-reliable, whether you're wearing them with slacks or a skirt. Grab them with a smooth leather or soft suede upper and enjoy the dual-density cushioning throughout every meeting and water cooler break!

See it!

Get the Naturalizer Marianne (originally $89) for just $80 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Arcopedico Leta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWsEv_0fHRUk9A00
Zappos

Water-resistant and breathable, these vegan sneakers will be great for a commute filled with walking. No more bringing an extra pair of shoes in your bag! The material stretches to perfectly fit the foot, and they may be especially wonderful if you're dealing with bunions or hammertoes!

See it!

Get the Arcopedico Leta for just $140 at Zappos! Free shipping!

11 Spring Sandals You Can Score on Sale at Tory Burch Right Now

Read article

Looking for more? Shop all women's sneakers at Zappos here !

Looking for other ways to elevate your shoe rack? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Best Gifts#Ons#Zappos#Sneaker#Clothing Shop#Ecco Street Tray
StyleCaster

Abercrombie Dresses Are Perfect For Wedding Guests—Shop 6 On-Trend Looks Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Picture this. It’s eighth-grade graduation and I’m proudly wearing a floral Abercrombie & Fitch mini dress complete with underwire cups for my non-existent boobs. I looked adorable and also exactly like every other eighth-grade girl at graduation—wearing something besides an Abercrombie dress was simply out of the question. Now at 25 years old, I did not picture myself frequenting the same retailers for occasion-wear and yet, I just spent my morning scrolling through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

And Now, All the New T-Shirts, Leggings, and Jeans I'm Obsessing Over for Spring

Spring in New York is quite possibly the hardest season to dress for. Winter is simple—down jackets, fuzzy socks, laced-up snow boots, a cashmere-blend scarf. Summer is flouncy dresses and sandals, and fall is sweaterdresses and knee boots. But suddenly, it’s spring, and it’s confusing. It’s too warm for puffers, too cold for tank tops, too warm for skirts with tights, but too cold for shorts, which all accumulates into a frenzied clothing transition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models Classic Burberry Trench Coat With Jumpsuit & Versatile Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey put her own edgy twist on a spring style staple. On Monday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey gave her followers a closer look at a new Burberry trench coat on Instagram. The photos show the 25-year-old socialite posing in the tan outerwear. The classic trench features updated modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is woven in the label’s signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. The trench coat also includes a double-breasted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This 50-Year-Old Mom Went Viral on TikTok for Her Style—See Her 6 Essentials

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy