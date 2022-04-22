Charlotte Hornets Fire Head Coach James Borrego After 4 Seasons

The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that the team is relieving James Borrego as head coach after four seasons.

Borrego was the team’s 11th head coach after being named in 2018. In four seasons with the Hornets Borrego posted a 138-163 record and zero postseason appearances.

General Manager Mitch Kupchak released a statement:

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

Charlotte’s season ended last week in the play-in tournament, losing 132-103 to the Atlanta Hawks.