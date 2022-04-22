ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets Fire Head Coach James Borrego After 4 Seasons

By Kiara Jacobs
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTcTL_0fHRKD0300

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty


The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that the team is relieving James Borrego as head coach after four seasons.

Borrego was the team’s 11th head coach after being named in 2018. In four seasons with the Hornets Borrego posted a 138-163 record and zero postseason appearances.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

General Manager Mitch Kupchak released a statement:

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

Charlotte’s season ended last week in the play-in tournament, losing 132-103 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

Report: UMKC hires Marvin Menzies as next head coach

Menzies was at the helm for New Mexico State for nine seasons from 2007 to 2016 and compiled a 198-111 record. During his run with the Aggies, the team won three regular-season WAC titles and five conference championships for five NCAA berths. Under Menzies, New Mexico State earned a No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy