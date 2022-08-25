Read full article on original website
Related
9 of our favorite credit card perks that you won’t want to miss out on
From travel insurance to free credit scores and even airline lounge access, these are our favorite credit card perks, some of which you may not know about, and others that you might already have on your current credit card.
Earn free nights and get elite status with the Hilton Honors Amex Surpass credit card
The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card offers strong elite benefits along with a solid welcome bonus and a low annual fee, making it an enticing option for consumers who want to earn rewards toward free Hilton hotel stays without paying an exorbitant cost.
Here’s how you can save money at the pump with the right credit card
The best gas credit cards can put cash back in your pocket or earn travel points toward free flights every time you pull up to the pump. Learn which card is the best choice for you when you're filling your tank.
See the last footage of Amazon's indigenous tribal man
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, according to Brazil’s indigenous protection agency, Funai. He lived in complete isolation for nearly three decades in the Amazon rainforest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox
Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
A device that can turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun in moments is wreaking havoc on American streets
The number of shootings involving automatic weapons in the US has skyrocketed in recent years, suggesting a troubling resurgence in the use of machine guns by criminals, according to an analysis provided exclusively to CNN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Proud Boy who came within seconds of Sen. Schumer on January 6 sentenced to 55 months in prison
Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.
Duke volleyball player says BYU officials failed to stop racist heckling during game in newly released statement
A player on the Duke University women's volleyball team says Brigham Young University officials in Utah did not act quick enough to stop the racist harassment she and other Black players were subject to during a Friday game.
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
A 'radical shift' at the border is making things tougher for Biden
A major detail is missing from many conversations about the rising number of migrants coming to the US-Mexico border.
Fulton County DA's office slams Graham's 'extreme position' in trying to quash subpoena
The Fulton County District Attorney's office slammed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's "extreme position" to have his subpoena quashed, saying he should be required to testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to a new court filing.
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Bianca Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at US Open before issuing apology
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
After skull surgery, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in pain but preparing to transfer back to Utah this week
Following a skull surgery Friday, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in "quite a bit of pain," but his family and doctors are preparing to transfer him back to his home state of Utah this week, according to a post on the Instagram account set up to provide updates on his condition.
NFL rookie punter Matt Araiza is let go from the Buffalo Bills after he was accused of raping a teen girl in a lawsuit
NFL rookie punter Matt Araiza has been released from the Buffalo Bills days after he and two other football players were accused in a lawsuit of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0