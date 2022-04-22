ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase launches new Air Canada credit card

By Julian Kheel
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The new Chase Aeroplan World Elite Mastercard is the issuer’s first-ever credit card tied exclusively to Air Canada, and comes with unique features that could make it attractive even to customers who don’t typically fly the...

