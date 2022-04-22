ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Bayern, PSG aim to seal titles; City plays Watford

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iveML_0fHRJj0y00
1 of 3

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

GERMANY

Bayern Munich can seal a record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in style with three games remaining with a victory at home over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is hoping to continue its strong record against Dortmund after winning their last seven encounters. In Europe’s top five leagues, Bayern is tied for the record of nine consecutive titles with Juventus, which won Serie A every season from 2012 to 2020. For Dortmund, Erling Haaland ended a goal drought by scoring twice against Wolfsburg last week amid speculation over his future. Elsewhere, Leipzig hosts Union Berlin for the second time this week after winning their German Cup semifinal, and Champions League-chasing Freiburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen visits last-placed Greuther Fürth, Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Hoffenheim, and Cologne plays Arminia Bielefeld.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain is just one point away from sealing a record-equaling 10th league title. With five matches left to play this season, Mauricio Pochettino’s players have the opportunity to wrap up their dominant campaign in front of their home fans against Lens at the Parc des Princes. PSG has a 15-point lead over Marseille and can be crowned even if it loses against Lens on the condition that Marseille does not beat Reims on Sunday. PSG is set to move level with Saint-Etienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 and is fighting to stay up this season. Only two of PSG’s previous titles — in 1986 and 1994 — were conquered before Qatar Sports Investments took over PSG in 2011 with the aim of turning it into a world-class club. Also, Saint-Etienne hosts in-form Monaco and Montpellier travels to Lyon.

ENGLAND

Manchester City can move four points clear of second-placed Liverpool in the back-and-forth Premier League title race with a home win over relegation-threatened Watford. A victory for City would put pressure on Liverpool ahead of its Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday. More intrigue this weekend might lie in the race for Champions League qualification, with two candidates meeting at Emirates Stadium when fifth-placed Arsenal hosts sixth-placed Manchester United. Arsenal is tied on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, with United three points back. Tottenham visits Brentford in a match between Christian Eriksen’s past and present clubs. Last-placed Norwich is eight points from safety heading into a home match against Newcastle, and Leicester hosts Aston Villa in the other game.

SPAIN

Real Betis and Valencia play the final of Spain’s Copa del Rey in Betis’ hometown of Seville. The match will be at Estadio La Cartuja, a neutral ground where Spain’s national team played its group phase matches for last year’s European Championship. Valencia will be seeking its ninth Copa del Rey after winning No. 8 in 2019. Betis’ second and last cup title came back in 2005. The winner will also earn a Europa League berth.

ITALY

Inter Milan forward Edin Džeko could bring up a century of Serie A goals by scoring twice against his former club as the defending champion hosts Roma. Džeko has a total of 98 goals in the Italian league — 13 for Inter this season and the rest in five years at Roma. A win would send Inter to the top of Serie A, with current leader AC Milan playing at Lazio on Sunday. Inter will also be buoyed after beating Milan 3-0 midweek to reach the Italian Cup final. A win could reignite Roma’s challenge for a Champions League berth. Atalanta has seen its hopes of a top-four finish evaporate following a run of three straight defeats and it visits relegation-threatened Venezia. Two other sides battling the drop, Sampdoria and Spezia, travel to Hellas Verona and Torino respectively.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions for record-equalling 10th time after Lens draw

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Lens on Saturday. Lionel Messi's goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern#Norwich City#Matchday#Psg#European#Germany Bayern Munich#Borussia Dortmund#Juventus#Freiburg#Bayer Leverkusen
ESPN

Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga, Liverpool add to Everton's doom, Gabriel Jesus MVP: Weekend Review

The European weekend was again filled with adventure and excitement as two title races (German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1) ended with champions being crowned (Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively), while the Premier League hotted up thanks to wins for Manchester City and Liverpool. Elsewhere, Real Betis clinched a historic Copa del Rey, Arsenal applied more pressure and misery on Manchester United's plate and Gabriel Jesus had another brilliant game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
BBC

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Granit Xhaka seals win as Gunners stay fourth in Champions League race

Arsenal stepped up their claims for a place in the Premier League's top four at the expense of Manchester United's ambitions in a thriller at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners came into the game on an upswing after ending a run of three successive defeats with victory at Chelsea, while United were attempting to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss at Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG clinch the Ligue 1 title in underwhelming fashion as Mauricio Pochettino's side held to a draw by Lens... with Corentin Jean's late strike cancelling out Lionel Messi's stunning opening goal

PSG (3-4-2-1): Navas; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi (Di Maria 76), Verratti, Gueye (Pereira 81), Mendes; Messi, Neymar; Mbappe. Lens (3-4-1-2): Leca; Gradit, Danso, Wooh; Clauss (Machado 73), Doucoure, Fofana, Frankowski (Jean 82); Da Costa (Ganago 73); Sotoca (Said 82), Kalimuendo (Haidara 61) Goal: Jean. Sent off: Danso. Manager: Franck Haise.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Corner Picks: Best bets, odds, predictions for Inter Milan vs. Roma, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, more

There's no such thing as parity in European soccer. When you look around the major leagues on the continent, there are rarely more than three teams in any of the leagues capable of winning the title in any given season, and even then, one tends to separate itself from the pack. Still, the Premier League has had something resembling parity during its existence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Bayern Munich clinch 10th straight Bundesliga title by beating Dortmund

Berlin, April 23, 2022 (AFP) - Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season on Saturday after a 3-1 home win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. First-half goals by Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put Bayern in control at a sold-out Allianz Arena before Emre Can converted a...
SOCCER
theScore

10 thoughts from the weekend's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important Premier League developments from the weekend, dissecting the biggest talking points after a busy slate of action. The camera panned to Jorginho after Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal Sunday against West Ham United. Trevoh Chalobah patted the Italian on the back. Marcos Alonso offered a high five. Everyone knew Pulisic had let his teammate off the hook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title

MADRID (AP) — With an unprecedented third straight home defeat, Barcelona is unintentionally clearing the way for Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title. Barcelona lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, marking the first time it lost three in a row at home in all competitions in the same season, and leaving leader Madrid just a point away from winning its second league title in three seasons.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

869K+
Followers
421K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy