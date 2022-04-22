Firefighters put out 45-acre brush fire in Stratford near Sikorsky Airport

Fire crews battled a brush fire in a marsh area in Stratford near Sikorsky Memorial Airport and Short Beach late Friday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed about 45 acres were involved in the fire, and 50 to 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

Deputy Chief Jermaine Atkinson says because of the wind and temperature, Friday was a high-fire danger day.

"We want to reduce cigarettes being thrown on the side of the road, anything that could spark a fire," Atkinson said.

Officials say there are no injuries or fatalities to human or animal life reported and structures were not impacted.

Fire officials want to remind residents of safety tips as the threat of large fires persists with warm weather sticking around for the weekend. They say to obey local laws when it comes to open fires, like campfires, always keep flammable and scraps away from fires and have firefighting tools nearby like a fire extinguisher.

There is no known cause of the fire yet.