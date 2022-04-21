ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Emmaus sues PFAS makers, seeks money to clean up water contamination

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County borough is suing dozens of companies that make toxic chemicals that were found in its water...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmaus, PA
Government
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Lehigh County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Emmaus, PA
The Morning Call

Employee at Lehigh Valley Amazon warehouse wanted to make a difference. His vision has spread nationwide

What started as a local drive to recruit blood donors at one of the Amazon fulfillment centers in Upper Macungie Township has turned into a national campaign. On Wednesday, Be The Match was on hand at Amazon’s ABE3 warehouse, and at 250 of the company’s other fulfillment centers across the U.S. and Canada, to collect data from employee volunteers. Be The Match pairs donors with people ...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Will recreational pot be legal in Pa. by 4/20 of 2023?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who spends about as much time as anyone thinking about the legalization of recreational marijuana, wouldn’t have guessed as recently as 4/20 of 2021 that State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York County) would be sponsoring pro-legalization legislation by 4/20 of 2022. How unlikely did that seem? “I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Pfas#Chemicals
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases double in a month, with 9,322 this week as another omicron subvariant rises

There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Home in Monroe County gutted by fire

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Fire gutted a home in Monroe County early Thursday. Crews were called to Doe Drive in the Emerald Lakes development in Pocono Township around 5:30 a.m. No one was home at the time. A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. buys development rights to 40 farms, including some in the Lehigh Valley

L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Just ahead of Earth Day, Pennsylvania announced it has bought the development rights for 40 farms across the state. The investment of more than $9 million will make sure those farms stay green spaces for years to come. One of those farms is True...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

Railroad that runs Jim Thorpe train buys shuttering firetruck factory

A railroad that carries freight and operates passenger rides to and from scenic Jim Thorpe has purchased a nearby firetruck manufacturing plant on the verge of closing. Reading & Northern Railroad this past week announced the $2 million purchase of REV Group Inc.’s KME Fire Apparatus facility in Nesquehoning — a Carbon County borough like Jim Thorpe about eight miles away on Route 209.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Nearly 90 people who shelled out $1.5M say Pa. pool contractor didn’t do the work, DA says

Eleven more people say Roger Kornfeind promised to install polls or hot tubs and failed to deliver, according to Northampton County’s district attorney. Combined with 76 victims who had come forward by March 9, the 58-year-old Bethlehem man is now accused of taking money from 87 people and failing to deliver services, according to a news release from District Attorney Terence Houck.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy