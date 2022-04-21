ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Fast Casual and solution leaders Bluezone by Middleby and...

The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
WWD

Retooled René Caovilla Makes Retail Push, Reaffirms Independence Stance

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — René Caovilla, the man, is ready to leave the pandemic-disrupted years behind and inject fresh energy into the luxury footwear company his father founded in 1928 and which he helped propel to global fame. A year after he spearheaded a reshuffle of the company’s organization — as part of which his son Edoardo Caovilla, former creative director and chief executive officer, has left to pursue other ventures and a new board of directors was installed — the luxury shoemaker is rolling out a retail expansion plan and retooling its key commercial, communications...
RETAIL
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Food Drink#Join Fast Casual#Powerhouse Dynamics
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Craft brewing’s hiring crisis, and the challenges of a ‘passion-driven’ career

At 1 p.m. on a Friday, “Joe” sat at the bar of his empty brewery, nursing his fourth lager of the day. It was April 2020, normally peak season for the little brewpub ideally located on the corner of a major university campus in North Carolina. Rising COVID-19 rates had prompted the governor to order all bars closed as of March 13. They were able to reopen a week later, but by then, the university had sent everybody home. The brewery’s entire customer base was gone. The silence—and the financial peril it suggested—was deafening. “This isn’t good,” Joe mumbled, switching to an IPA.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Black Teen Entrepreneur Utilizes Video Technology on Product Labels to Educate Customers on the Science of Black Hair

After successfully launching her beauty brand named Kakebi in 2020, Sky Bynum, a 15-year-old Black teen from North Brunswick, N.J., soon realized something else needed to be done because her inbox was flooded with questions from customers seeking help and advice on their hair woes. Trying to figure out how she could help a larger audience, she started doing videos on the science of black hair and quickly gained a following on Instagram.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
pymnts

Logistics Firm Bigblue Nabs $15M in Funding Round

Logistics startup Bigblue, which works with eCommerce brands and provides independent online retailers with logistical solutions, has announced a $15 million Series A round, Tech Funding News reported Friday (March 25). Founded in 2018, the Paris-based company’s services include giving retailers full control over packaging, branding and customer communications, per...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Manila-based MadEats is more than a ghost kitchen startup

The company announced today it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by JAM Fund, Crystal Towers Capital, Starling Ventures, MAIN and Rebel Fund. Launched in November 2020, MadEats currently has three ghost kitchens: one each in Makati, Quezon City and the City of Manila. They aim to cover more of Metro Manila’s north, and eventually open physical storefronts, too.
RESTAURANTS
TechCrunch

Alphabet-owned Intrinsic is acquiring fellow robotic software firm Vicarious

Alphabet X-birthed Intrinsic made its big debut last September. The subsidiary looks to buck its parent company’s somewhat spotty robotics record with a software-first approach. Specifically, the company is looking to make manufacturing robots more intelligent — a concept that no doubt excites many in the space amid pandemic-fueled demand for automation.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
WWD

Raw Sugar Appoints Michael Marquis New CEO, Talks Growth

Click here to read the full article. Raw Sugar has appointed Michael Marquis as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Ronnie Shugar, who cofounded the brand alongside Donda Mullis, currently the chief marketing officer who will remain in her role. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Marquis was most recently the global president of Vogue International, a Johnson & Johnson Co., and brings extensive experience in consumer goods at brands such as Clean & Clear, Listerine and OGX Beauty. At Raw Sugar, Marquis intends to spearhead strategic developments to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Shef, delivering home-cooked meals to your home

The new online marketplace Shef connects customers with food entrepreneurs – many of whom are immigrants or refugees – working out of their homes. Correspondent Lilia Luciano looks at how Shef is offering opportunities to aspiring chefs (75 percent of whom are women) preparing cuisine from nearly 100 countries.
FOOD & DRINKS
TechCrunch

Fishy business: Rooser raises $23M for its seafood trading platform

Today the company’s focus is on stock management, providing tools to help suppliers manage this, as well as to handle and track sales and assess the wider marketplace for their products. Soon, the plan will be to incorporate more quality control tools, supply chain finance, personalization for buyers and sellers to connect more likely trades; and further down the line, the startup will also bring more business intelligence and analytics into the mix for its customers.
INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Diversify corporate tech leadership

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: An interview with NetApp CEO George Kurian on what he’s doing to diversify his leadership team, Salesforce’s new “pre-internship program” and why workers are boomeranging back to their old jobs. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) NetApp’s CEO...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY

