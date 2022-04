WASHINGTON - Jon Stewart paced the stage as if it were 1987 and he was back in the late-night slot at the Comedy Cellar in New York’s West Village. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going to happen to comedy – you know, ‘the Slap’ – and will comedy survive in this new moment? Comedy survives in every moment,” Stewart said, referencing the recent Chris Rock/Will Smith brouhaha. He gestured at the bronze bust of Mark Twain set on a podium beside him. “This man’s decapitated visage is a reminder that what we have is fragile and precious.”

11 HOURS AGO